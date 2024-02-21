Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Attica Auctions - June 24, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search