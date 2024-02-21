Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
