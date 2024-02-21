3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (12) AU (19) XF (39) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

