Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (183) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4767 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 24, 2014.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 62000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

