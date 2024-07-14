3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4767 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 24, 2014.

