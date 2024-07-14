Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 F "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (183) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4767 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 62000 JPY
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
