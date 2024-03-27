Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

