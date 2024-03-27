Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 E "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (3)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- Via (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search