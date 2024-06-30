3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (87) AU (88) XF (77) VF (7) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (10) MS63 (13) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (5) NGC (21) PCGS (11) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (10)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (4)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Coinhouse (4)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (9)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (8)

Heritage (17)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (10)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (20)

Kroha (5)

Künker (16)

London Coins (3)

Luxcoins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (13)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Nihon (2)

NOA (1)

Numedux (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

NUMMUS Olomouc (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Rhenumis (2)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (14)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (13)

WCN (5)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)