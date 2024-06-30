Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 217,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (268) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (10)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (4)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (9)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (17)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (10)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (20)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (16)
- London Coins (3)
- Luxcoins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (13)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Rhenumis (2)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (14)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (13)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 CHF
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search