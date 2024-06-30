Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 217,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (268)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 CHF
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 A "Lessing" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
