Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1079)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dinkelsbühl" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Popular sections
Category
Year
