3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dinkelsbühl" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

