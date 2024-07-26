Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1079)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dinkelsbühl" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (18)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (3)
  • Busso Peus (71)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dorotheum (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (51)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (51)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (18)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (31)
  • Grün (29)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (81)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (20)
  • Höhn (68)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kricheldorf (2)
  • Kroha (12)
  • Künker (216)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (4)
  • Möller (7)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (16)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (14)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • NOA (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (35)
  • Rhenumis (17)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (27)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (19)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (58)
  • UBS (8)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (72)
  • WCN (6)
  • Westfälische (7)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 D "Dinkelsbühl" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dinkelsbühl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1928 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search