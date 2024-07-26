3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dürer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (312) AU (398) XF (363) VF (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (29) MS65 (27) MS64 (71) MS63 (15) MS62 (6) AU58 (6) XF45 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (110) PCGS (47) ННР (4)

