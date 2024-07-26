Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1084)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dürer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 309 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
