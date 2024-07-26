Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1084)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dürer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 309 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Dürer" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Dürer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

