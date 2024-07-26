Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
