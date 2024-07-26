3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (249) UNC (224) AU (353) XF (385) VF (20) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (12) MS65 (27) MS64 (32) MS63 (23) MS62 (15) MS61 (6) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (10) PF64 (22) PF63 (22) PF62 (8) PF61 (6) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (31) ULTRA CAMEO (30) Service NGC (109) PCGS (78) ANACS (1) ННР (1)

