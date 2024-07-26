Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 346 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

