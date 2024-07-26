Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1189)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Marburg University" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 192 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Marburg University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search