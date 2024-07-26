3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Marburg University" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (180) UNC (303) AU (388) XF (303) VF (11) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (59) MS65 (24) MS64 (18) MS63 (20) MS62 (11) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) PF67 (8) PF66 (17) PF65 (13) PF64 (11) PF63 (1) PF62 (3) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (12) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (111) PCGS (71) RNGA (1) ННР (1) ANACS (6)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (2)

ANTIUM AURUM (3)

Auction World (22)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (3)

AURORA (1)

BAC (15)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (33)

Chaponnière (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (4)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (4)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (39)

Felzmann (78)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (7)

Gärtner (21)

GGN (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (8)

Gorny & Mosch (33)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (22)

Heritage (76)

Heritage Eur (7)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (19)

Höhn (68)

iBelgica (1)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (16)

KENDRO a.s. (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (17)

Künker (140)

Leu (2)

London Coins (9)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Marciniak (5)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (15)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (18)

Münzen & Medaillen (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (18)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (3)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (8)

Nihon (11)

NOA (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numisor (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (13)

Reinhard Fischer (44)

Rhenumis (24)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (17)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (10)

Soler y Llach (6)

Solidus Numismatik (6)

Sonntag (15)

Spink (4)

Stack's (13)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (9)

Taisei (2)

Teutoburger (79)

UBS (9)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (1)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (103)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (7)