3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Marburg University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1189)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Marburg University" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 192 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
