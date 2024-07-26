Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Nordhausen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3560 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Nordhausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

