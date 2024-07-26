Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Nordhausen" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Nordhausen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3560 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Nordhausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
