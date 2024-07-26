Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1308)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
