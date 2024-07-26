Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1308)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Auction World (36)
- Auctiones (3)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (53)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- DNW (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (49)
- Felzmann (68)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (34)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (14)
- Gorny & Mosch (27)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (25)
- Heritage (131)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (25)
- Höhn (69)
- iBelgica (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (14)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (14)
- Künker (171)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (6)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (15)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (25)
- Münzen & Medaillen (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (14)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Nihon (9)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numision (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (35)
- Rhenumis (25)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sonntag (21)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (32)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (7)
- Taisei (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (68)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (8)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (108)
- WCN (11)
- Westfälische (6)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 63
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search