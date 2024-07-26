3 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

