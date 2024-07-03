Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (863)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1926 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7410 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1926 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
