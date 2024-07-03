3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1926 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7410 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (146) UNC (78) AU (184) XF (408) VF (35) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) AU55 (1) PF67 (4) PF66 (7) PF65 (10) PF64 (12) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) DETAILS (5) GENUINE (0) CAMEO (21) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (48) PCGS (24)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auction World (9)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (3)

BAC (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (30)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (45)

Felzmann (49)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (24)

GGN (2)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (19)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (17)

Heritage (28)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (22)

Höhn (64)

iBelgica (1)

Katz (12)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (17)

Künker (113)

Leu (2)

London Coins (4)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (7)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (22)

Münzen & Medaillen (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (19)

Niemczyk (7)

Nihon (5)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisor (3)

NUMMUS Olomouc (3)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (10)

Reinhard Fischer (35)

Rhenumis (11)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (11)

Soler y Llach (4)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (14)

Spink (1)

Stack's (9)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (3)

Teutoburger (62)

UBS (9)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VAuctions (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (77)

WCN (7)

Westfälische (6)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (4)