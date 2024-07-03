Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (863)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1926 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7410 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1926 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1926 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

