Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 492,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
