Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 492,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 J "Rhineland" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

