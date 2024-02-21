Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 299,664
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
