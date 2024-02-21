Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 299,664

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 3, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 G "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search