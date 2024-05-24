3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 90,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2017.

