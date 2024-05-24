Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 441,100
- Mintage PROOF 229
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 90,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (7)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (8)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search