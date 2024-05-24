Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 441,100
  • Mintage PROOF 229

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 90,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2017.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 E "Rhineland" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
