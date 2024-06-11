3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (34) AU (35) XF (50) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (19) PCGS (4) ННР (1)

