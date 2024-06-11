Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,122,520

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

