Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1925 D "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,122,520
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- ANTIUM AURUM (2)
- Auction World (4)
- Auctiones (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search