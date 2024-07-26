Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,052,156
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (489) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
