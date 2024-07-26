Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,052,156

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (489)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 A "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

