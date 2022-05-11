Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution" with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Künker (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
