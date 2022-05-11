Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution" with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF,
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

