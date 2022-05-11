3 Mark 1923 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution" with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (11)