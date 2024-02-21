3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution" with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

