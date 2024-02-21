Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,030,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,291
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution" with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
