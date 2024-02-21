Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,030,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,291

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution" with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • WAG (19)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1923 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PR66 DCAM PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1923 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

