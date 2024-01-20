Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,896,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
