Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,896,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

