3 Mark 1922 J "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.

