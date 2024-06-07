Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,655,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72274 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search