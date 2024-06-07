Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,655,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72274 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 G "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

