Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,023,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4980 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
