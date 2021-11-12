Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,023,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4980 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
