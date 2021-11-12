3 Mark 1922 F "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4980 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

