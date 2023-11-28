Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,440,000
  • Mintage PROOF 22,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34681 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

