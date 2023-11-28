Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1922 E "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,440,000
- Mintage PROOF 22,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34681 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
