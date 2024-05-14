Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,441,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Gärtner - October 10, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

