3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,441,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 24, 2014.
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
