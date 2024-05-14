3 Mark 1922 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 24, 2014.

