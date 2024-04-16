Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,514,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
