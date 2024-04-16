Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,514,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution" with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A "Constitution" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

