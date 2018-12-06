Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

500 Mark 1923. Off-center strike (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 500 Mark 1923 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 500 Mark 1923 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 500 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 500 Mark 1923 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923
