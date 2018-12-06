Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
500 Mark 1923. Off-center strike (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 500 Mark
- Year 1923
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
