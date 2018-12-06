500 Mark 1923. Off-center strike (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3)