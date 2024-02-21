Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

500 Mark 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 500 Mark 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 500 Mark 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 27,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,008,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 500 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 J at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

