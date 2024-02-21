Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
500 Mark 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 27,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,008,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 500 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
