Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

500 Mark 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 500 Mark 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 500 Mark 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 27,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,404,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 500 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

