500 Mark 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)