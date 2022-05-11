Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
500 Mark 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 27,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,404,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 500 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
