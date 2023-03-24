Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
500 Mark 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 27,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,128,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,053
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 500 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
