Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

500 Mark 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 500 Mark 1923 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 500 Mark 1923 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 27,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,128,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,053

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 500 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 11, 2019
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

