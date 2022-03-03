Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

500 Mark 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 500 Mark 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 500 Mark 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 27,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,683,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 500 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 500 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search