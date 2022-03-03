Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
500 Mark 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 27,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,683,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 500 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search