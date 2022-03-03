500 Mark 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

