50 Reichspfennig 1937 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3401 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (24)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (6)

Rauch (1)

Schulman (1)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)