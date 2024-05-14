Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1937 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3401 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
