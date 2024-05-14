Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1937 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3401 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Frühwald - October 30, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 18, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 8, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

