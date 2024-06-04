Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1937 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,842,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Naumann - September 6, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

