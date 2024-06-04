Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1937 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,842,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search