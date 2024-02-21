Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1936 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 490,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 1, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
