Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1936 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 1, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search