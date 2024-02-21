50 Reichspfennig 1936 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 1, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (14) VF (2)