Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 936,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- NOA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
