Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 936,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Heritage - July 23, 2015
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Heritage - July 23, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search