50 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 602,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5048 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
