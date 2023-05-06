50 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2808 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)