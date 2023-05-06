Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 844,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2808 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.
