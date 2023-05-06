Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 844,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2808 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

