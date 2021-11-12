50 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1555 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)