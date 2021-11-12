Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1555 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search