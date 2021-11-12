Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Kaczynski

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,696,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1555 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search