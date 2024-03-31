Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,635,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
