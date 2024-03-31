Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,635,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 J at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

