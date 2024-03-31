50 Reichspfennig 1935 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (3)