Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 650,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 18, 2016.

Сondition
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

