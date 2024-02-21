Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 650,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search