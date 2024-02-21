50 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (4)