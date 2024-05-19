50 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (1)