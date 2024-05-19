Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

