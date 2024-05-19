Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
