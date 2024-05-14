Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1933 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 654,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1933
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place May 1, 2012.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
