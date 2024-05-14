Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1933 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 654,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place May 1, 2012.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

