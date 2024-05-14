50 Reichspfennig 1933 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place May 1, 2012.

