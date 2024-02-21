Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1933 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 333,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 151 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

