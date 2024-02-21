50 Reichspfennig 1933 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

