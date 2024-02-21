Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1933 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 333,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1933
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
