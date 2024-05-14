Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 96,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1565 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
