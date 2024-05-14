Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 96,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1565 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search