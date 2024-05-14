50 Reichspfennig 1932 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

