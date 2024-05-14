Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1932 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 598,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (13)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Sonntag (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search