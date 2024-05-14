Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1932 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 598,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

