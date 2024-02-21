Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1931 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 291,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Felzmann - March 12, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 J at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

