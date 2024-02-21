Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1931 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 291,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
