50 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
