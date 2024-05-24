Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Münzenonline - November 27, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

