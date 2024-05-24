50 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

