Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,125,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

