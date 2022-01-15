50 Reichspfennig 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition XF (2)