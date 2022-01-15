Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Zöttl (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search