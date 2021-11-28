50 Reichspfennig 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1)