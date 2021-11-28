Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1931 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,624,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

