50 Reichspfennig 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,624,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
