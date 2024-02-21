Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1930 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 526,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
