Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1930 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 526,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
