50 Reichspfennig 1930 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) XF (6) VF (1)