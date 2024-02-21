Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1930 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
