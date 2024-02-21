Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1930 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Rauch - December 14, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

