Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1930 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1930 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1930 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

