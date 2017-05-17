50 Reichspfennig 1930 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1)